Malik Foreman dealing with neck injury

KINGSPORT, TN- Kingsport native Malik Foreman was back home on Saturday, helping Coty Sensabaugh with his annual Sensabaugh Camp Classic at Dobyns-Bennett.

Foreman was set to join the Houston Texans following the NFL Draft, but is currently dealing with a neck injury that is keeping him from signing with an NFL team. Foreman has been rehabbing in the Tri-Cities and in Knoxville, but is hopeful he will find a squad once he is healthy.

“Right now I’m just rehabbing and working out with myself and my rehab specialist,” Foreman said. “We’ll see what happens in three months when I get cleared and we’ll see what team I land on. Hopefully, I’ll be a Houston Texan, but we’ll see what happens in three months.”

This past season with Tennessee, Foreman recorded 26 tackles, 2.5 for a loss with one interception.