Legendary southern rocker Gregg Allman to be laid to rest

By Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2011 file photo, singer Gregg Allman arrives at the 45th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. On Saturday, May 27, 2017, a publicist said the musician, the singer for The Allman Brothers Band, has died. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, file)

ATLANTA (AP) – Legions of fans are expected to line the streets as music legend Greg Allman is carried to his final resting place at a cemetery in Macon, Georgia.

The Saturday afternoon service is private, with only about 100 mourners expected to fill a small chapel downtown. They will include former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who confirmed Friday that he’ll be among those in attendance.

But police say they’ll close several downtown streets as they expect a crush of fans to gather as Allman’s body is taken from the chapel to be buried near his late brother, guitarist Duane Allman. Their group, The Allman Brothers Band, began its rise to fame in the central Georgia city 90 miles south of Atlanta.

Gregg Allman died May 27 in Savannah, Georgia, at age 69.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

