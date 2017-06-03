Hundreds attend 8th annual Kids’ Catfish Tournament

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Hundreds of people grabbed their fishing poles for a day of free fun in Elizabethton Saturday morning.

It was the 8th annual Kids’ Catfish Tournament at the Workforce Development Complex.

Kids 12 and under were fishing in a pond filled with 1,200 pounds of catfish.

“Every kid you see out here is either with grandparents or parents, and they spend the day together and its quality time I think kids really need now and make memories while you’re young,” said Kim Eggers, Director of the Workforce Development Complex.

Organizers said about 220 kids participated in the tournament. Six were crowned winners – each taking home a $100 gift card to Wal-Mart and a medallion.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.