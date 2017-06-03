Gun violence awareness event held in Johnson City



JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – In Johnson City Saturday afternoon, a sea of orange filled Carver Park.

It was part of a national movement for gun violence awareness.

June 2nd marked the birthday of a teen, named Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed in Chicago back in 2013.

Orange is the color Pendleton’s friends wore in her honor after her death.

“We want to honor gun violence victims and survivors, and we want to bring awareness to things that we can do to prevent gun violence together, and this is a nationwide event there are 250 events today across the nation,” said Vicki Powers, local chapter leader for the Tri-Cities group of Moms Demand Action.

The event today was the second annual event that’s been held right here in the Tri-Cities and included several speakers touching on issues of gun violence and gun safety.

People gathered at Carver Park were also planning on walking through town as a show of solidarity for the cause.

