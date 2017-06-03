Developing: Rogersville Board of Mayor and Alderman election results

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

ROGERSVILLE, TN (WJHL) – According to unofficial election results, incumbent mayor Jim Sells who ran unopposed will serve an 11th term as mayor. Five incumbent members of the Board of Mayor and Alderman will retain their seats and one new member has been. That includes Mark Dewitte, Brian Hartness, Eloise Edwards, Craig Kirkpatrick, and Bill Henderston. Sonda Trent Price was newly elected to the board according to unofficial election results.

Listed is a complete list of those unofficial election results:

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s