Developing: Rogersville Board of Mayor and Alderman election results

ROGERSVILLE, TN (WJHL) – According to unofficial election results, incumbent mayor Jim Sells who ran unopposed will serve an 11th term as mayor. Five incumbent members of the Board of Mayor and Alderman will retain their seats and one new member has been. That includes Mark Dewitte, Brian Hartness, Eloise Edwards, Craig Kirkpatrick, and Bill Henderston. Sonda Trent Price was newly elected to the board according to unofficial election results.

Listed is a complete list of those unofficial election results: