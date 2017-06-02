Woman allegedly tries to sell stolen rifles at Elizabethton pawn show

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
Amy Gillette (Source: Washington County Detention Center)

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) –  Johnson City police say a woman has been charged with theft after she tried to sell a stolen rifle at an Elizabethton pawn shop.

Police said on Memorial Day, they responded to a theft at Princeton Self Storage on Princeton Road in Johnson City. The victim told police a Colt M4 Carbine rifle was stolen from his unit over the last couple of weeks.

The victim said 40-year-old Amy Gillette had access to the unit.

On May 25, police in Elizabethton learned that Gillette was trying to sell a Colt rifle at a pawn shop.

Gillette was arrested on Thursday and is currently behind bars in the Washington County Detention Center where she is being held on a $5,000 bond.

