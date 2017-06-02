Truck reported stolen in Johnson City, discovered crashed in Kingsport

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man is facing several charges after a crash involving a stolen Johnson City vehicle.

Johnson City police arrested James McGinnis on Thursday and charged him with theft of property over $1,000.

The arrest stems from an investigation into a Ford Ranger pickup theft. The truck was reported stolen on East Fairview Avenue in Johnson City.

The truck was later found crashed in the Rock Springs area of Kingsport.

McGinnis was identified as a suspect and arrested. He is currently behind bars in the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $10,000 bond.