BRISTOL, TN (WJHL-TV) – The Thunder Valley Nationals are now less than two weeks away.

The annual visit by the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) is June 16 – 18 at Bristol Dragway. As usual, the event falls on Father’s Day weekend, making it a great event for the whole family.

“We love this time of year, we pride ourselves on being about family and having fun together and that’s what NHRA drag racing is all about.”, Bristol Dragway Executive V-P and General Manager Jerry Caldwell said.

The three day event draws fans from all over the country and good seats are still available. There will be some special pricing available for Father’s Day.

“Kids 12 and under are going to be free on Father’s Day, $25 tickets that day so it is very affordable for everybody to come out and enjoy it,”, Caldwell said, “Ticket sales are great, this is always an event that the community, the region, responds really well. The timing of the year, it’s a fun time to get out and enjoy with your family. Great memories, it’s father’s day weekend. It’s a fun thing for everybody to come out and do together.”

Unlike NASCAR, the NHRA opens the pit area for all ticket holders. Meaning that fans will be able to see the work going on to the cars and possibly even meet the drivers and get autographs.

Caldwell added, “With NHRA drag racing, it’s the sport that your ticket gets you everywhere. It gets you in the pits and everywhere else, so you are able to take your kids and let them see them work on the cars a what’s actually going on. See one of the drivers, then go back up into the stands and watch them compete. It’s the great thing about drag racing, and my family, my kids, love it for that very reason.”

Tickets can be purchased at bristoldragway.com or you can call the ticket office at 423-989-6900.

