Sullivan East’s Allison Davis signs with University of the Cumberlands

BLUFF CITY, TN- Sullivan East wrestling star Allison Davis etched her name in the Patriots’ record books with multiple state titles during her high school career. On Friday, Davis put her name on the dotted line to continue her storied wrestling career at the University of the Cumberlands.

Davis is a three-time state champion, winning her third title by fall in just 54 seconds this past February. That win came just a few months after going through shoulder surgery. Davis is the only female in Sullivan East’s history to earn multiple state championships.

