Southwest Virginia man sentenced to nearly 6 years for drug dealing, perjury

WISE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – An Appalachia, VA man will spend the next six years in prison after he was found guilty on Thursday on multiple charges including drug dealing, perjury, and probation violation.

Carl Burton Hubbard, 58, was sentenced by a judge to 15 years and six months in prison — but 10 years were suspended.

So that means, he will spend five years and six months in prison. A judge ordered that he complete three years of supervised probation after he is released.

Prosecutors said on January 7, 2015, Hubbard distributed Oxycodone in Wise County to an undercover agent working with the Southwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force.

Once Hubbard was arrested, prosecutors said he find found out the identity of one of the witnesses in the case and tried to prevent the witness from testifying.

Investigators said Hubbard tried to get the witness to leave the region so that she would be unavailable to testify against him in court. — during this time, the state says that Hubbard was on probation on felony charges of drug distribution, grand larceny, conspiracy and destruction of property.