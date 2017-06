GLADE SPRING, VA (WJHL) – Washington County, Va. Sheriff Fred Newman confirmed to News Channel 11 that the sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting in the Glade Spring, Va. area.

Newman said the shooting occurred at Knight’s Inn, in the 12,000 block of Maple Street.

He said one person was injured in the shooting.

Newman said he will be releasing more information as it becomes available.

