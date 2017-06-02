Scabies outbreak reported at Tennessee detention center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Inmates at a women’s detention center in Antioch are being treated after a scabies outbreak.

It happened at the CoreCivic Facility, and multiple sources confirmed the outbreak has led to inmates being unable to go to criminal court.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we’ve received permission from the court not to send female inmates until Monday, and all program activities, including visitation, have been suspended until Monday in order to protect visitors and volunteers,” said Amanda Gilchrist.

Brian Todd with the Metro Public Health Department said its physicians became involved May 17 and around 20 women have the scabies like rash. According to Todd, a total of 320 people will be treated as a precaution.

“We’re following all protocols and guidelines to mitigate the issue,” said Gilchrist. “For example, all female inmates within the three impacted housing units are receiving treatment as a precaution, and the impacted housing units and inmates clothing and laundry are being disinfected.”

According to Davidson County Judge Steve Dozier, at least one attorney who was meeting with her client at the facility has contracted scabies. Due to that attorney’s condition, the judge said a murder trial, which was supposed to begin on Monday, has been delayed by a month.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, scabies is caused by an infestation on the skin of the human itch mite. The mite burrows into the upper layer of skin where it lives and lays eggs, causing intense itching and a pimple-like rash.

The scabies mite usually is spread by direct, prolonged, skin-to-skin contact with a person who has scabies. Click here to read more from the CDC.