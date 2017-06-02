Recent graduations generate $10K in revenue for local Airbnb hosts

Several U.S. cities have been trying to regulate home-sharing service Airbnb, but some local and state officials in TN do not think Airbnb needs to be regulated in the state.

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – It seems that the home sharing trend is taking off and taking hold in our region. Airbnb says new data indicates that during graduation weekend across the state, home sharing became a very affordable option for many families.

For example in Johnson City, East Tennessee State University’s commencement ceremony was held on May 6. That weekend 65 guests stayed in homes participating in Airbnb and generated income of $10,000 for the hosts.

The Johnson City area has 90 Airbnb hosts.

“Home sharing provides significant economic value by expanding lodging capacity during commencement weekends for Tennessee communities that are home to large universities,” said Laura Spanjian, Airbnb midwest policy director. “Most of us can relate to having to book hotels 1-2 years in advance of college graduations. We’re very encouraged to see how our platform has been utilized to provide affordable lodging accommodations for college families during stretches when hotels traditionally reach peak occupancy.”

Here is a breakdown of the income generated across the state during graduation weekends:

University of Memphis — *this coincided with the beginning of Memphis in May

  • Commencement Dates: May 6

  • Total Airbnb Guests: 775

  • Percentage Spike from Previous Week in Guest Arrivals: 54%

  • Total Airbnb Host Income: $151,000

  • Active Airbnb Hosts: 380

  • Percentage of Airbnb Listings that are Extra, Unused Rooms in a Home: 41%

 

University of Tennessee (Knoxville)

  • Commencement Dates: May 11-13

  • Total Airbnb Guests: 695

  • Percentage Spike from Previous Week in Guest Arrivals: 36%

  • Total Airbnb Host Income: $91,000

  • Active Airbnb Hosts: 330

  • Percentage of Airbnb Listings that are Extra, Unused Rooms in a Home: 44%

 

East Tennessee State University (Johnson City)

  • Commencement Dates: May 6

  • Total Airbnb Guests: 65

  • Percentage Spike from Previous Week in Guest Arrivals: 124%

  • Total Airbnb Host Income: $10,000

  • Active Airbnb Hosts: 90

  • Percentage of Airbnb Listings that are Extra, Unused Rooms in a Home: 26%

 

Middle Tennessee State University (Murfreesboro)

  • Commencement Dates: May 5

  • Total Airbnb Guests: 143

  • Percentage Spike from Previous Week in Guest Arrivals: 75%

  • Total Airbnb Host Income: $26,000

  • Active Airbnb Hosts: 65

  • Percentage of Airbnb Listings that are Extra, Unused Rooms in a Home: 44%

 

Tennessee Technological University (Cookeville)

  • Commencement Dates: May 6

  • Total Airbnb Guests: 41

  • Percentage Spike from Previous Week in Guest Arrivals: 2%

  • Total Airbnb Host Income: $5,000

  • Active Airbnb Hosts: 35

  • Percentage of Airbnb Listings that are Extra, Unused Rooms in a Home: 36%

