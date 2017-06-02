New Dairy Queen to be built in Elizabethton along the Tweetsie Trail

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Folks in Elizabethton will soon be able to get their hands on some sweet treats.

Director of Planning and Economic Development Jon Hartman has announced that a new Dairy Queen is coming to town.

The Regional Planning Commission approved the site plan for a Dairy Queen by unanimous decision on Thursday at their monthly meeting.

The business will be located at the site of the former Sam Snead Tire Center in the Ingles Shopping Center.

According to the site plans, the inside of the establishment will hold 72 customers at once and there will be an outside area accommodating 20.

“People are very excited about it. The Dairy Queen over in Johnson City, anytime you drive by there, there’s a line around the building,” said Hartman. “We used to have one here in our community so I think the name recognition is there.”

Hartman said one of the conditions of the approval is that the business must have a connection for people using the Tweetsie Trail. He said that is a requirement of all new business locate beside the trail.

He added, “I think it will do well. It’s right on the Tweetsie Trail. We require a connection to the Tweetsie Trail as well. I think there will be a lot of trail users that will take it advantage of it”

Hartman said the business should be open by next spring.

“We are always working on trying to get new business into Elizabethton — not only chain restaurants or chain establishments, but also local business,” said Hartman.