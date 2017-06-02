Johnson City Schools’ STEAM Camp kicks off next week

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – If your child loves math and science, you can keep them engaged by entering them in an upcoming camp put on by Johnson City Schools.

The second annual STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) Camp will be held at North Side Elementary School from June 5-9 from 8 a.m.-11:45 a.m. each day.

We are excited to host 135 rising 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders representing all eight elementary schools at this exciting, engaging, hands-on camp.

Throughout the week, students will explore, create, and experiment in such classes as Rocketry, Kitchen Chemistry, Drones, and the Physics of Catapults.

The week will culminate with project competitions between student groups and an exciting demonstration from the Science Hill High School science department.

For more information or to arrange a visit, please contact Dr. David Timbs at timbsd@jcschools.org or 423-291-2838.