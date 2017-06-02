Intoxicated boaters, but no deaths on Memorial Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – State officials are reporting no boating fatalities during the Memorial Day weekend holiday, though there were a number people who were operating their watercrafts while intoxicated.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says this is the third consecutive year when someone hasn’t died boating over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. However, the agency said seven people across the state have been killed while boating so far this year.

Officials say that one person was injured and there were reports of five incidents of property damage while people were boating on Tennessee rivers and lakes from May 26 to May 29. Officials also said that TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement Officers made 17 boating under the influence arrests during that time period, a decrease from 21 last year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.