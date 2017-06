CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Kids with a love of fishing can enjoy it for free this weekend in Carter County.

From 8:00 a.m. until 12;00 p.m. at the Carter County Workforce Development Pond in Elizabethton, kids can fish for free.

The event is hosted by the TWRA and Carter County Tomorrow.

As many as 300 people are expected to participate. Kids between the ages of 4 to 12 years of age can participate.

For more information call Kim Eggers at 423-542-3649.