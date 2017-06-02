Free Doughnuts for National Doughnut Day

Need some good news on a Friday? This story involves two things most people REALLY like– doughnuts and the word free! Friday, June 2nd is National Doughnut Day.

Here are the places you can get a FREE doughnut!

Krispy Kreme: one free doughnut of your choice. No purchase necessary.

Dunkin’ Donuts: free classic doughnut with the purchase of a drink

Daylight Donuts in Johnson City: According to their Facebook page, you can get a free classic donut, no purchase necessary.

