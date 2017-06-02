Free Doughnuts for National Doughnut Day

News Channel 11 Staff Published:

Need some good news on a Friday?  This story involves two things most people REALLY like– doughnuts and the word free!   Friday, June 2nd is National Doughnut Day.

Here are the places you can get a FREE doughnut!

Krispy Kreme: one free doughnut of your choice. No purchase necessary.

Dunkin’ Donuts: free classic doughnut with the purchase of a drink

Daylight Donuts in Johnson City:  According to their Facebook page, you can get a free classic donut, no purchase necessary.

Know of any others?  Email us at news@wjhl.com and we’ll add them to our list!

