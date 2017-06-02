FedEx truck rolls into Burger King building in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Police in Elizabethton are investigating a crash where a FedEx truck struck a local fast food restaurant.

The crash happened just moments ago on West Elk Avenue.

The driver told police she hit a curb while pulling into the parking lot. When she hit the curb, she says her seat broke and she fell on the floor — ultimately losing control of the vehicle which rolled into the Burger King restaurant.

Police said there is no damage to the building, but there is only damage to the awning.

The Elizabethton Police Department and the Elizabethton Fire Department responded to the crash.

