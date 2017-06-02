Disabled Tennessee veterans reclaim lost ground in property taxes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As many as 16,000 Tennessee veterans who paid a high price for their service will soon get some help from state lawmakers.

The legislature this past session restored some property tax breaks for disabled veterans, which could mean an average or more than $1,000 a year.

Ralph Land, who once led a platoon in Vietnam, led the battle on Tennessee’s Capitol Hill as legislative director for several veteran’s groups.

“The increases we asked for was only because the property values were going up,” said Land.

For decades in Tennessee, veterans deemed fully disabled have paid no taxes on a certain amount of their property, but several years ago the amount was lowered from the first 175-thousand dollars of a property’s value to $100,000 with promise to restore to the original number.

Not doing so cost thousands of disabled vets like Land hundreds if not thousands of dollars yearly.

“So now we are finally getting it back almost four years ago,” added Land who will see a decrease of about $700 yearly.

He says headlines about the property tax relief means that some disabled vets statewide are just hearing about the break they now get.

“I got a call from a veteran in Knoxville,” said Land. “He said ‘I would like to thank you for what you did on the property tax relief, i had no idea about it.’ “