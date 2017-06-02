Dante, Va. woman charged after found with meth, drug paraphernalia during traffic stop

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office a deputy arrested a Dante, Va. woman on three felony charges, following a traffic stop in Abingdon on Tuesday.

According to a news release, around 7 p.m. a deputy saw a vehicle with an improper front tag while patrolling the area of Green Spring Road.

When he stopped the vehicle, he found that the driver and the passenger’s licenses were suspended.

According to the release,The deputy got permission to search the driver and found drug paraphernalia, multiple empty baggies and three baggies containing methamphetamine.

Kayla Marie Tackett, 22, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Tackett was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where she was being held without bond.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.