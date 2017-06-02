Community mural wall to be created at Bellafina Chocolates

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Kingsport Community is invited to come join in the painting of a giant art project downtown.

Bellafina Chocolates on Cherokee Street is making one of its walls a community mural.

The mural will depict a large chocolate factory, representing the charitable work Bellafina does for women and children in the community.

Volunteers are invited to come help with the mural tomorrow morning from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The mural faces the parking lot for the new centennial park, and will be about 2,000 square feet when finished.

