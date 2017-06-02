Another successful ‘Birdies for Bucks’ at Warriors Path Golf Course

KINGSPORT, TN- The sound of golf balls dropping in the cups at Warriors Path Golf Course Friday meant dollar bills heading to help kids at the annual Birdies for Bucks event.

Last year’s event raised over $20,000 and the organizers Friday told News Channel 11 Sports they believed they raised a similar amount this year.

Golfers secure pledges for each birdie they drop during the event and all of the proceeds benefit First Tee of Tri-Cities, which teaches character and life skills to kids through golf.

“The money all goes towards the First Tee of Tri-Cities,” said Tennessee Golf Foundation Regional Director Cody Weems. “It goes to scholarship our participants, it goes to increase our outreach programs. Response has been great, we’ve had a lot of emails coming in with donations. All the players have done a great job of going out, soliciting people to give to a great cause.”