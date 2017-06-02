20 couples to get married, renew vows at Abingdon’s Summer Lovin’ concert on June 10

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Love is in the air in Abingdon. Several couples will get married at a joint wedding ceremony in the town next weekend.

The event will take place at the town’s Summer Lovin’ Concert on Saturday, June 10 and the public is invited. There will even be wedding cake that the public can enjoy for free, but while supplies last.

The couples, 20 in all, will either get married or renew their vows. Unfortunately, registration to get married for free is now closed.

The following is a release from Abingdon’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau:

Everyone knows Virginia is for Lovers, and Saturday June 10th, Abingdon celebrates the love of 20 couples who will get married or renew their vows at the Summer Lovin’ Concert.

The Summer Lovin’ Concert takes place at the Abingdon Market Pavilion in downtown Abingdon.

The festivities will kick off with a joint wedding ceremony at 5:00pm, after which the happy couples and their friends can party to the upbeat sounds of the Carolina Breakers.

No need to get married-the public is invited to crash this wedding for FREE!

Wedding guests can enjoy a free slice of wedding cake while supplies last, and visit the beer garden for a cash bar (offering beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages for sale). Sponsor Nancy’s Fancys will create the wedding cake, while sponsor Blue Door Garden is providing wedding bouquets for the ceremony.

Nine couples are legally getting married at the concert, with an additional 11 renewing their vows. One lucky couple also won a free night at The Martha Washington Inn and Spa for their honeymoon. Non-denominational officiant Ben Casteel will perform the ceremony.

​

Based in Myrtle Beach, SC, the Carolina Breakers are a high-energy band with five lead vocalists and a horn section covering beach music hits, plus Motown, Funk, Rhythm and Blues, Disco, Beach and various other special requests. Fans of beach music will want to shag the night away to this upbeat band.

Wedding ceremony starts at 5:00pm, concert at 6:30pm. This event is free and open to the public. No outside alcohol or coolers allowed. Food trucks will be on site. Proceeds from the beer garden benefit Abingdon Main Street.

For more information, visit www.abingdonmusicexperience.com or call 276-676-2282.

