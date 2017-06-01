Warriors’ Path State Park kicks off summer events including Smithsonian exhibit

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Warriors’ Path State Park in Kingsport is kicking off a variety of free events this summer.

The “Summer in the Park” start this June. Each week the park is offering free, family-friendly hikes, creek walks, nature crafts, and wildlife demonstrations, ghost tales around the campfire, and home-made ice cream.

Warriors’ Path State Park will also be hosting its 8th annual Dragonfly Day on Saturday, June 24th. According to Park Ranger Marty Silver, Dragonfly Day is a chance to learn to observe, photograph and identify these the insects. It’s a free event, but preregistration is required.

That same day a Smithsonian Exhibit will open at the park. The park is hosting a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution this summer, from June 24th through August 6th. According to Silver, this is the first time that one of the Smithsonian’s “Museum on Main Street” exhibits will be hosted by a state park.

The exhibit is called “Water|Ways.” According to Silver, Water|Ways helps you to consider how we use water and what water symbolizes to us, how water unites and divides communities and how people resolve conflicts over this resource. Silver said the park is still looking for a few more volunteers to help make this exhibit a success. In addition to the interactive exhibit, the park will be featuring a water-themed art show, a lecture series, and special “kid-friendly” water activities.

To find out more about events at Warrior’s Path State Park you can visit its website here.

See also: Warrior’s Path Summer In The Park Events (.pdf)

