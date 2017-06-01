Three-star punter commits to Vols

Three-star rising senior punter Skyler DeLong of Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill, S.C., announced Thursday afternoon on his Twitter account that he has committed to Tennessee.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound DeLong chose the Vols over scholarship offers from Rutgers and Army, giving Tennessee its 12th known commitment for the 2018 class and a possible replacement for senior punter Trevor Daniel.

The Vols also added local punter Joe Doyle, a former Under Armour All-American, as a preferred walk-on in the 2017 class. Doyle enrolled at Tennessee on Thursday.

DeLong didn’t wait long to choose the Vols. In the same tweet, he announced that he had received a scholarship offer from Tennessee and decided to commit to coach Butch Jones’ staff.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the university of Tennessee! After talking with my family I have decided to verbally commit #GoVols,” DeLong tweeted.

He has yet to be rated by 247Sports, but he’s currently ranked the nation’s No. 1,108 overall prospect and No. 1 punter in the 247Sports Composite for the 2018 class.

DeLong also is ranked by Kohl’s Professional Camps, which specializes in kickers, punters and long snappers, as the nation’s No. 3 punter in the 2018 class.

BY 247SPORTS