Summer youth tennis classes begins this month in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN – Summer is here! If your child is looking for a sport to participate in, check out the summer tennis sessions for kids of all ages. The 3-week sessions are held at V.O. Dobbins. Each session is $30 per child.

Session 1: June 12 -June 30

Monday/Wednesday classes

9:00-10:00 a.m. (ages 8 & under)

10:00-11:00 a.m. (ages 10 & under advanced)

1:00-2:00 p.m. (Ages 11 & older)

Tuesday/Thursday Classes

9:00-10:00 a.m. (ages 10 & under beginner)

10:00-11:00 a.m. (ages 8 & under)

1:00-3:00 p.m. (ages 13-18 elite match play)

Session 2: July 10 – July 28

Monday/Wednesday classes

9:00-10:00 a.m. (ages 8 & under)

10:00-11:00 a.m. (ages 10 & under advanced)

5:30-6:30 p.m. (Ages 11 & older)

Tuesday/Thursday Classes

9:00-10:00 a.m. (ages 10 & under beginner)

10:00-11:00 a.m. (ages 8 & under)

1:00-3:00 p.m. (ages 13-18 elite match play)

Registration is by appointment only.

There is no deadline to register. V.O. Dobbins is located at 301 Louis Street in Kingsport. If you have questions or want to register for summer tennis, please call 423-224-2489 or email reneeensor@kingsporttn.gov.