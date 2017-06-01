Staff to update school board about Science Hill’s IB program

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City school district officials are scheduled to present a detailed update about Science Hill High School’s International Baccalaureate program at Monday night’s school board meeting.

As we reported last week, the program has cost the school system $350,000 over the last dozen years and resulted in just 19 students earning diplomas.

Only 184 juniors and seniors in all haven taken IB courses since 2008 at SHHS, according to district records. The high school has roughly 1,000 combined students in 11th and 12th grades every year, according to administrators.

Among other things, the IB report that will be presented Monday night shows more than three times more students enrolled in AP courses at SHHS compared to IB courses over the last two years.

The district reports 35 students signed up for IB courses ahead of next school year, which is more than twice as many who enrolled in IB this past school year.

Supporters say the program has a lasting impact on students, not only preparing them for college, but also earning them college credits. The IB update shows SHHS students who took at least one IB course attended colleges and universities including Columbia, Furman and Harvard, among others, in recent years.

IB is a high level, two-year program that requires a tremendous amount of work and discipline, not just during a student’s junior and senior years, but before as well.

SHHS is the only school in the region that offers an IB program.

