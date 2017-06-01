Sheriff: Explosion at Wisconsin plant kills at least 1

CAMBRIA, Wis. (AP) — The local sheriff says at least one person is dead and more than a dozen are hurt after an explosion at a corn milling plant in central Wisconsin.

Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards says the blast was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee.

Richards tells La Crosse television station WXOW that at least one person was killed and more than a dozen are hurt. He says at least 16 employees were working at the time.

Richards says firefighters and ambulance services, along with medical flights, are responding.

Cambria Village President Glen Williams says the fire was contained by early Thursday, but he says the building was destroyed. Williams says there were no evacuations in the area.