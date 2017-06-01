Sen. Rusty Crowe honors Unicoi County for perfect audit

ERWIN, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee State Senator Rusty Crowe was in the area Thursday afternoon recognizing Unicoi County for a very impressive accomplishment.

The county was one of only 12 in Tennessee that received a perfect audit by the Comptroller’s Office, meaning the audit produced no findings.

“I’m very proud of everyone for working so hard to make this a perfect audit,” Crowe said. “It’s just very hard to achieve.”

Crowe applauded Mayor Greg Lynch and his staff for their work because the Comptroller’s audit is very detailed.

“They come in and they audit every department and I mean meticulously,” Crowe said.

Mayor Lynch also said he was very proud of those working around him to make this happen.

“Between the culture of accountability and spirit of cooperation we’ve managed to pull this off, and it is a big feat,” Lynch said.

Greene County and Hawkins County were also among the counties who received a clean audit.

The Comptroller’s Office audits 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties every year and reported an average of 4.15 findings for each county in the state.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.