Meth lab discovered in Erwin apartment complex

Erwin, TN (WJHL) — Investigators said an investigation about a possible break-in at the Foxgate Apartments led to the discovery of a meth lab Wednesday night, police said.

The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office evacuated the complex because of safety concerns and took a man and woman into custody.

The meth task force was called to the scene.

During a live interview on News Channel 11 at 11, Frank Rogers with the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office said officers were trying to remove health threats caused by the meth lab before beginning their investigation.

