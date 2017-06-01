Marion, VA police search for ‘missing endangered’ woman

MARION, VA (WJHL) – Police in Marion, VA are searching for a missing and endangered woman. Police said 23-year-old Jami Megan-Labeth Pakacki, of Saltville, was reported missing on Tuesday.

She is described as a white female, standing around 5″5″ tall and having three tattoos – an anchor on the left forearm, stars on her right foot and the words “I Forgive You” on her right bottom forearm.

Pakacki was last seen with blonde hair but has been known to change her hair color.

Family members reported last seeing her on Sunday, May, 14 and at the same home on May 19.

The Marion Police Department asks anyone with information about Pakacki contact the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at (276) 783-7204 or email Lt. Andrew Moss at amoss@marionva.org.