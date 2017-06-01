Local NAACP chapter files application to rename city road in honor of MLK, Jr.

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – One of Johnson City’s main roads may have a new name soon.

The Johnson City/Washington County chapter of the NAACP has filed an application with the Johnson City Planning Commission to rename a section of State of Franklin Road to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The section runs from the Browns Mill Road intersection to Sunset Drive.

Ralph Davis, who is the president of the local NAACP chapter said the section of the road was chosen because it would have a smaller impact on businesses and it is a highly traveled road.

Davis said he doesn’t feel there will be a great deal of opposition to the proposal.

“We never really have had any opposition for what the NAACP stands for here in the city and I don’t think we’ll have a whole lot now. There will be some I’m sure, but we just have to take that and make the best of it,” Davis said.

The group tried to have Legion Street renamed in 2012 but Davis said that the proposal wasn’t handled right.

The proposal is set to go before the Planning Commission at the June 13 meeting.

Davis encourages anyone who supports changing the road name to attend the meeting.