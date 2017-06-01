Kingsport mayor John Clark appointed to state board

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) –  A local leader will now be serving a state role. Governor Bill Haslam recently appointed mayor John Clark to the State Workforce Development Board.

“We have a great story,” Clark said, “and I’m excited to help others learn why Kingsport is a leader in the state.”

In addition, another local citizen Kingsport’s Keith Thompson was appointed to the State Veterans Home Board.

“I am grateful to these men and women for their commitment to serving our state,” Haslam said. “They will represent the people of Tennessee well.”

Clark is one of 186 Tennesseans appointed to 68 boards and commission.

For a complete list of appointments click here.

