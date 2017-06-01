Johnson City Rotary Club marks 100 years

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City Rotary Club is celebrating a special milestone today.

The organization turns 100 years old.

Gary McAllister said the club was originally founded in 1916 but wasn’t chartered until June first of 1917.

Through the years Rotary has helped with many service projects throughout the city.

They recently added a new boundless play area and splash pad at Rotary Park.

During WWI they help veterans as they returned home to transition back into society and the workforce.

100 years later, club president Gary McAllister said they don’t intend on slowing down their charitable work.

“We plan to continue working with the community, continue building on our success and continue making this a better place to live. Again, working with the city the county and other charitable organizations as best we can,” McAllister said.

They also help with charity projects throughout the year like the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.

Rotary’s biggest charity campaign is the eradication of polio.

McAllister said they have almost reached that goal.

If you would like to join the Rotary Club you must be sponsored by a current member.