Johnson City leaders to honor fire chief Mark Scott for 30 years of service

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
Johnson City Fire Department Chief Mark Scott

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Ahead of his last day on the job, Johnson City leaders plan on recognizing the city’s outgoing fire chief Thursday night for his 30 years of service.

Although the end of chief Mark Scott’s career came with controversy, the city manager has maintained the chief is responsible for doing a lot of good over his time with the department.

The city commission is expected to present chief Scott with this resolution Thursday night, commending him for his service and naming some of his accomplishments.

Chief Scott will officially retire on Friday.

Meanwhile, the city is in the process of hiring a new chief.

