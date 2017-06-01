Jonesborough teacher voluntarily resigns after arriving at school “under the influence”

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – The Washington County Board of Education will not have to consider the termination of a Jonesborough Elementary School teacher tonight after all, because that teacher, who the district believes was under the influence while at school, has voluntarily resigned, according to Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton.

As we previously reported, district records revealed Michelle Gillis fell in her classroom in April while carrying her students’ state tests. Records also showed she arrived at school late that day, leaving her class unsupervised, all before performing poorly on a field sobriety test and testing positive for alcohol in her blood.

Our Community Watchdog investigation also found the teacher left her students unsupervised on multiple occasions last school year and allowed her third graders to fall behind academically, according to district records.

Halliburton recommended Gillis’ termination, citing unprofessional conduct, which was a recommendation that needed board approval. The matter was scheduled for tonight’s school board meeting. However, the director of schools said today, the board is no longer involved since Gillis has since voluntarily resigned.

