Inaugural fair begins Friday across from Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Amusement rides, food, and fun will fill the Earhart Campground beginning this Friday. It’s the inaugural of Bristol’s Fair. The fair kicks off this weekend and runs through June 10.

You can even take a helicopter ride to get a bird’s eye view of the area and Bristol Motor Speedway.

Ticket prices are $8 for people 12 years of age and older and $5 for kids ages 5 to 11. Kids 4 and under get in FREE.

Some of the fair’s free shows include a West Texas Rattlesnake Show, a petting zoo featuring more than 200 animals, The Aguiar Family Circus & Thrill Show and four motorcycles in the Globe of Death.

On Tuesday, admission prices will be reduced to just $2 if you bring pet food or pet supplies. Those items will be donated to help Bridge Home No-Kill Animal Rescue.

The fairgrounds are located at Earhart Campgrounds in front of Bristol Motor Speedway at 2744 Volunteer Parkway.

For more information about the fair, click here.