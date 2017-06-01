Bristol, TN leaders announce new branding celebrating city’s diversity

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – On Thursday morning, Bristol, Tenn. leaders revealed a new branding centered around the city’s diversity.

At The Paramount Center for the Arts, the city unveiled the “Bristol Is…” brand.

A research firm surveyed people about what they liked about Bristol and they came up with the idea that Bristol is a number of things.

“When we get tourists in here — and we have a lot of tourists, several hundred thousand tourists per year — when we get those tourists in town, we want to show them a great place we are to work and to live,” Bristol, TN Mayor Chad Keen said.

City leaders hope the logo helps boost tourism by allowing them to market all the things the city has to offer.

The new branding is expected to be on buses and on advertisements around the city soon.

