Bank robbery, jail escape suspect Timothy England, to get a new trial

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A week after a federal judge declared a mistrial in the case of a bank a robbery suspect accused of escaping a Tri-Cities jail will now get a new trial.

That’s according to federal court documents obtained by News Channel 11.

The government decided to move forward with efforts to retry Timothy England on charges of bank robbery, intimidation, and a weapons charge.

The bank England is accused of robbing is Consumer Credit Union located on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Greeneville. That robbery happened on December 10, 2015.

England was awaiting his trial on bank robbery charges when investigators said he tied together bed sheets and climbed out of the Washington County Detention Center back in August of 2016, sparking a multi-state manhunt.

England was captured in Michigan.

A federal judge has ordered that the trial take place on August 21.

