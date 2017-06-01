Alan Jackson to perform free concert for hockey fans

Photo: WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Legendary country singer Alan Jackson is going to play a free outdoor concert in Music City in advance of the Nashville Predators first home game in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

The Grammy Award-winning singer and newest member of the Country Music Hall of Fame said it’s an exciting time for the hockey team and the city of Nashville. Jackson said in a statement he’s a Predators fan and proud to be included in the team’s road to the Stanley Cup.

The free concert will be held on Nashville’s iconic Lower Broadway, with Jackson taking a stage that will face the Cumberland River. Jackson is scheduled to perform at 4:45 p.m. Saturday at Fifth and Broadway. Officials say coolers, backpacks and large bags will not be permitted because of safety concerns.

