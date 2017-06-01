2017 Blue Plum Festival

This week, Downtown Johnson City will be transformed into one of the most popular events of the year, The Blue Plum Festival! Dianna Cantler and Tracy Johnson are here with more about the upcoming weekend activities! For more,visit their website.
This week, Downtown Johnson City will be transformed into one of the most popular events of the year, The Blue Plum Festival! Dianna Cantler and Tracy Johnson are here with more about the upcoming weekend activities! For more,visit their website.
Advertisement