FAIRPORT, NY (CNN) – A 225-mile journey on the Erie, Canal is coming to an end.

The first set of Genesee brewery’s new beer tanks shipped into Monroe County, New York Tuesday morning.

The fermentation tanks glided through the village of Fairport and under the historic lift bridge on the Erie Canal.

The giant tanks are part of the $49 million expansion at the Rochester brewery.

A total of 12 new tanks will go to the brewery. Each 60-foot fermentation tank holds two thousand barrels of beer.