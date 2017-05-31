Two deputies taken to hospital after crash in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Two Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after being involved in a two-car crash on Highway 11W in Church Hill.

According to a THP report, just after 10 a.m. the driver of a Nissan Rogue was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Highway 11W from Hawkins Street and pulled into the path of the deputies.

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson confirmed deputies Marc Bass and Dennis Sturgill were taken to the hospital. Lawson said their injuries don’t seem to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Rogue, Robert B. Houchins, 84, Church Hill, was charged with failure to yield.

