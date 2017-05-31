Two adults, two juveniles charged in Domino’s delivery driver assault, robbery investigation

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Two adults and two juveniles face especially aggravated robbery charges following an incident where a Domino’s pizza delivery driver was assaulted and robbed of pizzas.

According to a JCPD news release, Derik Bailey, 19, Kevin Morris, 22, a 17-year-old juvenile and a 15-year-old juvenile, all from Johnson City, were charged with especially aggravated robbery.

The arrests follow an investigation into a robbery on East Side Avenue on May 30, where a delivery driver was hit in the head while trying to make a pizza delivery at a home.

An investigation revealed that Bailey, Morris and the two juveniles were working together to rob the delivery driver.

Bailey was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $50,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on June 1 at 1:30 p.m.

Morris was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $51,000 bond. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m.

The 17-year-old juvenile was taken to the Upper East Tennessee Regional Detention Center, where he will be held until a scheduled court date in Johnson City Juvenile Court.

The 15-year-old juvenile was taken to the Upper East Tennessee Regional Detention Center, where he will be held until a scheduled court date in Johnson City Juvenile Court.

JCPD’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident and is asking anyone with information to call CID at 423-434-6166, call Crime Stoppers at 434-6158, send a confidential tip by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip to http://www.citizenobserver.com.

Messages can also be send to http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/.

