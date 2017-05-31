Travis hits tiebreaking homer, Jays sweep Reds with 5-4 win

By IAN HARRISONBy IAN HARRISONAssociated Press TORONTO (AP) – Devon Travis hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the seventh inning, Luke Maile also hit a two-run home run, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 on Wednesday, completing a three-game sweep. Jason Grilli (2-4) pitched one inning for the victory as the Blue Jays won for the eighth time in nine games and finished May at 18-10. Toronto hit 49 home runs in May, going deep in 18 of its final 20 games. Joe Smith worked the eighth and Roberto Osuna survived a shaky ninth for his 11th save. Scott Schebler homered on Osuna’s first pitch, his NL-leading 16th. A single, Ryan Goins’ fielding error, and a stolen base gave the Reds runners at second and third with one out, but Osuna preserved the win by striking out Billy Hamilton and Zack Cozart. Travis, whose 13-game hitting streak ended Tuesday, snapped an 0-for-6 slump by connecting off Wandy Peralta (2-1). Joey Votto hit a two-run homer for the Reds, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Votto homered for the second straight game when he connected off Mike Bolsinger in the first, his 14th.

