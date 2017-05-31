Section of Kingsport Greenbelt to close for sewer line improvement project

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A section of a popular Tri-Cities recreational spot will soon close temporarily to make way for sewer line improvements.

Wade Begley spent the afternoon with his grandchildren, taking a walk on a stretch of the Kingsport Greenbelt they visit often.

“I thought it would be good idea to come down and get a little exercise,” Begley said. “We try to make it at least twice a week, sometimes 3 if we can.”

But a section of the park, from Industry Drive to the Scott Adams Skate Park, will soon close temporarily, as crews work to replace sections of decades-old pipes.

“Some of the infrastructure that we’re replacing is actually in the Greenbelt,” said Chad Austin, Distribution and Collection Manager for Water and Wastewater in Kingsport. “Just for safety precautions and for the contractor to do their work more efficiently, we really feel like it will be best to close the Greenbelt down for this time.”

Austin said the Greenbelt closure that starts in early July will last for about 3 to 4 weeks, to make way for the sewer project that he says will improve reliability for Kingsport utility customers.

“We sometimes have backups when we have a lot of rain and stuff and water infiltrates into our lines, and so this will help us to increase our capacity and bring that water here and not allow it to come out of the lines,” Austin said.

In the meantime, Begley said it won’t stop him and his grandchildren from hitting the trail, just in a different location.

Austin said he expects the entire project, which stretches for about a mile, to be complete by this time next year.

