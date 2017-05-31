Repairs at JCPD landlord’s property “substantially complete”

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City’s Board of Dwelling Standards rescinded an order to vacate an apartment complex on Montgomery Street after the owner, a Johnson City police officer, substantially completed efforts to repair the property.

Code enforcers said they found more than 90 safety and health violations at Michael Butler’s property earlier this year, including a roach infestation and electrical hazards.

Chief Building Official Jim Sullivan said today, in the months since the violations, Butler “really stepped up and cleaned this up.”

The Board of Dwelling Standards previously ordered Butler to temporarily vacate the building pending those repairs.

