Registration for 2017 Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb opens tomorrow

By Published:

Kingsport, TN (WJHL) – Registration opens Thursday for a Tri-Cities event that honors the heroes of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

The 3rd Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is set to take place Saturday, September 9th, at the Holston Valley Medical Center parking garage.

Participants will climb 110 flights of stairs, symbolically finishing the climb for the first responders who died in the World Trade Center, while trying to rescue others.

Everyone is invited to participate, either as an individual or a team. Registration is $25 a person until August 1st, when it goes to $30.

Last year’s event raised $23,000 for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation: http://wjhl.com/2017/03/02/tri-cities-911-memorial-stair-climb-raises-over-23000-for-families-of-fallen-firefighters/

You can register here: http://events.firehero.org/site/TR?fr_id=1786&pg=entry

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/TriCitiesClimb/?fref=nf

