Pelley out as ‘CBS Evening News’ anchor

NEW YORK (AP) – Scott Pelley is out as “CBS Evening News” anchor, and he’ll be returning to full-time work at the network’s flagship newsmagazine “60 Minutes.”

Two people familiar with the situation on Wednesday confirmed reports that CBS is expected to announce Pelley’s departure shortly. The CBS show is a distant third to ABC and NBC in the evening news rankings and despite some critical success, has not been able to close the gap.

Reports of Pelley’s departure first surfaced in The New York Post, which said Pelley’s office at the evening news was being cleaned out on Tuesday. Pelley did not anchor the broadcast Tuesday, as it was announced he was on assignment for “60 Minutes.”

CBS News had no comment on the reports.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)